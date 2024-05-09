BREAKING: One Killed, Others Injured In Okuama Hours After Army Pulled Out Of Community

At least three people have been reportedly injured and one killed in the troubled Okuama community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Naija News reports that this is happening less than 24 hours after the withdrawal of soldiers from the troubled community.

Recall that soldiers who were previously engaged in peacekeeping and rescue operations were killed in the community. In response, the military allegedly resorted to burning down the community as a form of retaliation.

Reports emerged yesterday that soldiers deployed to the community abruptly departed on Tuesday without providing any prior notice or explanation.

Speaking on the latest assault, a former chairman of Akugbene, who pleaded anonymity, said: “We were surprised to see the soldiers pulled out yesterday (Tuesday) and some indigenes of Okuama immediately went back to the community.

“We believed some soldiers who are of Urhobo decent at Okuama must have passed prior information to them of their planned pull out. We have some respite now as we were like in a cage, not moving out to neighbouring communities at the Okuama direction where we go and buy most of our food stuff and household materials, particularly at the Okuagbe market.

“But, as I’m talking to you, there is a problem; three indigenes of our community have already been ambushed and attacked with machetes by Okuama returnees. They were on their way to Ezebiri community along the footpath linking various communities on hearing that the road is free.”

“One of them who escaped back to our community with machete cuts narrated that they were attacked by the Okuama returnees while on their way to Ezebiri, who pointed guns at them. They attacked them with machetes when he managed to escape, while others were led towards the jetty at the community waterfront.

“The victim is in a critical condition with us right here at the primary healthcare centre,” The Nation quoted the source saying.

Also confirming the latest incident, an indigene of another neighbouring community told journalists: “Yes, they pulled out of Okuama yesterday (Tuesday) around 5 to 6 pm. A soldier said that they received a signal from above to leave the community immediately.

“On the Akugbene and Okuama returnees news, those youths went to Okuama to loot upon hearing that soldiers have left the community. Armed youths of Okuama accosted and shot at them and some are said to have been cut with machetes. Two of those Akugbene youths escaped to our community unhurt and we’ve already sent them back to their community”.

Another source from Akugbene confirmed unrest in the creek and revealed that one of the two victims who managed to return to the community has unfortunately passed away.

“As I’m talking to you, one of the two persons who escaped back from the Okuama assault is already dead”, he said.

Reacting, the chairman of the Okoloba community, Clement Koki, expressed his commitment to upholding peace and seeking divine protection through prayer.

“It is true that the soldiers have left Okuama. On our part as a community, we will continue to maintain the peace and pray to God Almighty for His protection and support,” he said.