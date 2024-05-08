Bandits Kill Soldier In Zamfara, Kidnap Another

Heavily armed men suspected to be bandits have reportedly killed a soldier in Katsina State.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Wednesday revealed that the deceased is one of the soldiers attached to the 4SF Command in Baga, in the Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

It was gathered that the assailants decided to spare the other soldier accompanying the deceased on the journey, as they are said to have obtained permission to visit their families in Zamfara.

This unfortunate incident took place on Gusau Road last week, while the soldiers were en route to Zamfara State in a commercial bus.

According to SaharaReporters, sources revealed that one of the soldiers was killed because of his alleged refusal to comply, while the other soldier, along with other passengers, was taken captive.

The kidnappers have since contacted the family members of the abducted soldier and demanded a ransom of N100 million for his safe release. An audio recording reportedly obtained by the media platform also confirmed the kidnappers’ ransom demand.

“The bandits attacked a bus which had two soldiers on pass to go and see their parents in Zamfara State. They realised that one of the soldiers was very stubborn and they killed him immediately while the other one was abducted.

“They have started communicating with his relatives and N100 million is the least amount they demanded right now; the two were from Baga 4SF command,” one of the sources told journalists.

Naija News reports that Zamfara, located in the Northern region, is facing a serious security challenge caused by criminal elements referred to as bandits. These bandits carry out raids on villages, looting properties, killing residents, and setting houses on fire.

The criminal groups have established camps not only in Zamfara but also in neighbouring states such as Katsina, Kaduna, and Niger.

One of the most alarming incidents is the mass abduction of students from schools that has occurred in recent years.

Despite a peace agreement reached in 2019 between the state government, led by former governor and current Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, and the gunmen, communities in Zamfara continue to be targeted with frequent attacks resulting in the kidnapping and killing of residents.