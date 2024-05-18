JUST IN: Women Protest In Okuama Over Alleged Return Of Armed Men To Community

The women of the Okoloba community in the Bomadi local government area have trooped out in large numbers to express their discontent over the return of armed youths from Okuama in the Ughelli South local government area.

They fear that this development poses a threat to the peace and security of the riverine area in Delta States.

Led by the chair lady of the Okoloba community, Timipakebi Goodwin, and the secretary, Mary Koibi, the women were seen demonstrating with placards in a peaceful protest along the coastal fringe of their community.

They chanted against violence and bloodshed, emphasizing the need for peace.

In a statement addressed to security agencies such as the police, DSS, NSCDC, JTF, and the acting chairman of Bomadi local government council, Goodwin highlighted the recent killing by the youths of Okuama as evidence of their potential for violence.

Mrs Godwin said: “First, we, the women of the Okoloba community, sympathize with the killing of 17 soldiers and officers of the Nigerian army on a peace and rescue mission to Okuama following the kidnap of our son. We sincerely mourn their untimely death and pray for the repose of their souls. We also pray for their families.

“However, less than 24 hours after the exit of the troops from Okuama, a fresh crisis erupted with another neighbouring community, culminating in the killing of one person while three other persons were seriously injured. The person who was killed and those sustaining machete wounds were alleged to have gone there to loot.

“The latest killing showed that the people of Okuama can kill a human at the slightest provocation; the sanctity of human life means nothing to them. It also shows that neighbouring Ijaw communities like Okoloba are not safe.

“So, resetting the people of Okuama in their present location, which is in-between communities in Bomadi local government area, is an attempt to encourage further communal clashes and bloodbath.

“Just last week, youths of the Okuama community came out of the Mein-toruabubor creek, which leads to Ewu, on three speedboats and all of them in camouflage. They shot sporadically in the air before proceeding to OKuama. They moved to and fro the creek three times, and every time, they shot their guns in the air at the entrance of the creek.

“We are calling on the federal government to come to our aid, and the panacea to these incessant clashes and killings is for the government to relocate Okuama to the Ewu clan in Ughelli South Local Government Area, where they truly and rightly belong.

“Resettling them among their own people in the Ewu clan of Urhobo land will foster mutual trust among themselves as they are of the same ancestry and speak the same dialect.”