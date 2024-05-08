Raphael Onyedika Suspended For Club Brugge’s Conference League Clash With Fiorentina

Super Eagles of Nigeria player, Raphael Onyedika has been suspended for the Europa Conference League clash between his club, Club Brugge and Fiorentina.

This means that Raphael Onyedika will not be in action when Club Brugge attempts to overturn their 3-2 defeat to Fiorentina in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final tie.

This is because Onyedika was shown a red card in the first leg of the tie. During the game, the Super Eagles midfielder was shown a yellow card in the 58th minute of the clash.

Unfortunately, the worst happened to the 23-year-old star when he was shown another yellow card followed by a red card three minutes later.

Raphael Onyedika who has played once for the Super Eagles of Nigeria has been in hot form in the last five weeks. He was awarded Club Brugge’s Player of the Month for April.

So far this season, the Nigerian midfielder has scored four goals and provided 2 assists in 46 games in all competitions for Club Brugge.

In the absence of the Nigeria international, the Belgian side must beat Fiorentina 2-0 at 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, to overturn the result of the first leg and qualify for the Europa League final.