Two Nigerian Players In NNL Join Swedish Club

Two Nigerian players have moved from Nigeria National League (NNL) side, Edel FC to Swedish third-tier club, Ljungkile SK.

The two Nigerian players who made the switch to the European club are Arinze Anya and Harrison Ofonime.

Edel FC, an Anambra state-based club confirmed this in a statement via their X page. According to the statement, the two Nigerian players moved to the club on loan.

However, the loan move could be made permanent based on the performance of the players as there is a buy option in their respective contracts.

The Anambra state-based club confirmed that the two Nigerian players have secured their work permits and have commenced training with their new team.

“Edel FC have reached an agreement with Ljungkile SK Herrfotboll of Sweden for the loan signing of their players; Arinze Anya and Harrison Ofonime”, the NNL club confirmed.

“Both players, who travelled with work permits, are already in Sweden to join up with their new teammates for the remainder of the season.

“LSK has the option of buying outrightly on a two-year deal plus other clauses added in the deal.”

Ljungkile SK are currently occupying the 11th spot in the Swedish third-tier league, the South division. All things being equal their two Nigerian players are expected to be in action against Trollhättan on Wednesday, May 8.