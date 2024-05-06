Petrol Tanker Explosions Raise Concerns With 13 Deaths In One Week

Separate gas tanker explosions in the last seven days have killed at least 13 people, burnt 130 vehicles, and damaged multiple residences in Rivers, Osun, and Delta States.

Naija News reports that tanker explosions remain a recurring issue in the country, resulting in the tragic loss of numerous lives and significant damage to properties.

Stakeholders have expressed growing concerns following the recent incidents, advocating for improved methods of transporting petroleum products nationwide.

Recalls that last Friday, April 27th, a tanker transporting Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, caught fire in Rivers State, resulting in severe injuries to motorists and commuters and the destruction of at least 120 vehicles.

The tragic incident claimed the lives of five individuals, including a pregnant woman.

Less than 12 hours after the incident in Rivers, a gas tanker exploded in Ita-Osin, Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Saturday, April 29th, resulting in the death of one person, serious injuries to about five others and also left five vehicles burnt.

Similarly, a petroleum tanker explosion on Friday, May 4th, in Ometan-Okpe community along the Effurun-Sapele Road in Okpe local government area of Delta State resulted in the tragic deaths of about eight people including a breastfeeding mother and her three-month-old baby.

According to sources at the scene, a 16-year-old secondary school girl and her mother, who were trapped in their apartment during the fire incident, also lost their lives.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Governors Forum, consisting of all 36 governors, revealed on April 28 that they were engaged in discussions with various federal agencies in the oil and gas sector to implement safer transportation methods for petroleum products throughout the nation.

The forum’s Chairman, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, hinted at the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt, during his visit to commiserate with Governor Siminalayi Fubara over the incident.

AbdulRazaq said, “We also spoke with the Head of the Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Agency, and there will be a review of some laws.

“There will also be engagement between the Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Agency and state agencies in terms of ensuring health and safety on these issues.

“As you know, Nigeria relies a lot, virtually, on pipelines for the movement of petroleum products, and we need to strengthen regulations in that sector, and also emphasise on improving and expanding pipelines for the transportation of products as well.”

The Federal Government, through the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Gas, Ekperikpe Ekpo, vowed to cease granting licenses to gas companies incapable of constructing pipelines for gas distribution, aiming to deter the transportation of compressed natural gas via roads.

Ekpo emphasized the need for companies to transport gas through pipelines to minimize incidents like explosions and alleviate pressure on road infrastructure.

Retired FRSC officer, Danjuma Alkali, advocated for the prohibition of night travels as a solution to the recurring accidents, attributing them to driver fatigue and lack of rest.

He emphasized the need for legislation to enforce the ban, citing statistics showing most accidents occur at night.

Alkali highlighted the availability of tanker parks for resting but noted drivers’ preference for night journeys.

He urged the government to discourage night travels to mitigate accidents and enhance security.