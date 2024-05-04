Many Dead, Houses Destroyed As Tanker Explosion Rocks Delta

A tragic incident unfolded in the Ometan community of Okpe Local Government Area, Delta State, where a devastating fire sparked by an oil tanker accident claimed the lives of at least eight individuals.

Naija News reports that the fiery mishap occurred on Friday, near the boundary bridge between Uvwie and Okpe LGAs.

Reports from the DAILY POST indicated that the catastrophe happened when the tanker, which was en route from Effurun, lost control while attempting to overtake another truck.

Eyewitness accounts reveal that during the manoeuvre, the tanker’s front section became detached from its rear compartment, triggering an explosive fire.

The inferno quickly spread, engulfing nearby buildings and resulting in complete destruction within the vicinity of the accident. Tragically, some residents were unable to escape and perished in the blaze.

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, along with Emomotimi Guwor, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, and a former chairman of Okpe LGA, visited the scene to offer their condolences and support to the affected community.

Governor Oborevwori expressed his deep sorrow over the calamity.

“On getting here, I saw dead bodies and those who witnessed the unfortunate incident. It is a very sad situation, and I commiserate with the people of Ometan community and families of those who lost their lives in this unfortunate incident,” he said.

The incident comes four days after another similar disaster struck in Rivers State, where a gas tanker explosion resulted in multiple fatalities and significant property damage.

Local authorities are currently investigating the incident to determine the cause and to develop strategies to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Also, the community remains in mourning as they recover from this devastating event.