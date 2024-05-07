Protest Rocks Delta Community As Cleric Kills Sacred Snake

There was pandemonium in Okeagbe community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, following the killing of a sacred boa by a cleric, sparking protests among the indigenes.

Naija News reports that the cleric, a member of God’s Grace Ministry headquartered in Warri, reportedly fled the community immediately after the incident.

The reason behind the cleric’s action remains unclear, but it has incited significant unrest within the community, with residents expressing their outrage through protests.

According to DailyPost, demonstrators, chanting solidarity songs, took to the streets and converged at local police and army stations to voice their dissatisfaction with what they referred to as a “sacrilege.”

The protesters marched to security formations in the community to assert their cultural beliefs and express their grievances.

They also prevented the church from conducting its Monday service, demanding that the church and the cleric perform necessary rituals to cleanse the town.

Moreover, they insisted that the snake be buried in a manner akin to human burial rites.

According to local reports, it is a long-standing taboo to harm a boa in Okeagbe as the snake is revered as a deity by the community members.

The sacred boa is believed to visit the town during and after the community’s festival, harmlessly coexisting with humans and animals alike.

The indigenous people hold the boa in high esteem, believing it to be a provider of sustenance and a bearer of their prayers for food and prosperity.

The cleric, originally from the Orogun community in the Ughelli North Local Government Area, managed to escape the immediate backlash by scaling a fence before the angered protestors arrived.

The situation remains tense as the community awaits a resolution that aligns with their cultural and religious sentiments.