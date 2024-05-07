5 Hospitalized As Police Open Fire On Protesting Women In Delta State

At least five women from Oteri community are currently hospitalized in critical condition in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State after police officers attached to the Ughelli Area Command reportedly opened fire during a protest.

Naija News reports that the incident, which took place on Monday, has left the community in turmoil as residents demand justice and an end to police brutality.

The women, who were protesting against what they described as illegal arrests, molestation, and intimidation by local police, were met with tear gas and live bullets.

According to eyewitnesses, the police shot at the unarmed protesters without provocation.

Valentine Adomi, 24, a tailor and one of the injured, recounted her ordeal from her hospital bed at Central Hospital, Ughelli.

“I was heading to the market when I decided to stop by the police station after seeing my relatives protesting there. Suddenly, I heard gunshots and felt a severe pain in my leg,” Adomi said.

She was subsequently rushed to the hospital after losing a significant amount of blood.

Another victim, Mrs. Vivian Aphiare, detailed the harassment faced by the community due to the excessive police presence.

“Our daily lives are hindered by the numerous police checkpoints. This not only discourages transportation services like tricycles and motorcycles from operating in our area but also leads to rampant illegal arrests and exorbitant bail fees,” she explained.

The protest was initially intended for the community’s royal palace, to appeal to their traditional leader about the police’s conduct.

However, as the women passed by the police station, officers reportedly responded with aggression.

Speaking on the incident, Erakpofoke Peter, President General of the Oteri-Ughelli community, explained that the protesters “Were merely demanding the removal of the police station from our community due to their continuous extortion and harassment.

Today’s protest was meant to be peaceful, to highlight the unbearable conditions imposed by the police.”

The injured include Valentine Adomi, Edith Itive, 37; Akaeze Joy, 22; Loveth Brown-Tate, 42, who suffered an eye injury; and Mrs. Lucky Philip, 48, who sustained an injury to her hand.

Efforts to get comments from the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, were unsuccessful as he did not respond to calls at the time of this report.

The incident has sparked outrage across the community and beyond, as citizens call for accountability and reform within the Nigerian police force to prevent such occurrences in the future.