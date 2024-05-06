Government Shuts Down Adamawa Schools As Several Children Die Of Measles Outbreak

The Adamawa State government has ordered the closure of both private and public schools in the state following the outbreak of measles in the state.

The order was given on Monday by the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development.

A statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Aisha Umar, said the school closure became necessary in order to curb further spread of the disease and to enable the State Primary Health Care Development Agency (PHCDA) to vaccinate the vulnerable age group.

The ministry also announced that the new resumption date for schools has been fixed for Monday, May 13, 2024.

“In view of the above, all public and private schools are hereby directed to close down schools accordingly, please,” the statement noted.

Naija News gathered that not less than 42 children have been confirmed dead following the outbreak of measles in the state.

Why I Lived Under Lagos Bridge – 75-Year-Old Displaced Squatter Narrates Ordeal

75-year-old Ghanian, Usman Hassan, one of the displaced squatters of the 86 apartments under the Dolphin Estate Bridge, Ikoyi, Lagos, has narrated his ordeal in the environment.

Naija News reported that the Lagos State Government had on Wednesday and Thursday last week uncovered under-bridge apartments where tenants reportedly pay N250,000 yearly.

The state’s Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed that the enforcement team of Lagos State’s Ministry of Environment and Water Resources successfully removed all structures, including a container utilised for various illegal activities, beneath the Dolphin Estate Bridge.

In an interview with Daily Trust, Hassan said he taught at Remo Divisional High School in Ogun State for 11 years before relocating to Lagos.

He admitted that sleeping under the bridge was dangerous, but people found solace in those apartments and shanties because the town conditions were challenging, and they could not afford rent in Lagos.

The Ghanaian said he was not around during the Lagos officials’ raid, and as such, he lost some of his belongings to the onslaught.