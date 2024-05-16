Court Orders Arrest Of Suspended Adamawa REC, Yunusa Ari

A high court in Adamawa State has issued an arrest warrant against the embattled State Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Hudu Yunusa Ari.

The warrant was issued by Justice Benjamin Manji Lawan on Wednesday, instructing the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to immediately arrest and bring the embattled REC to court for trial on three allegations.

The arrest warrant followed an application by the Adamawa State Government through its legal representative, dated and filed on April 16, 2024.

Ari is being prosecuted for unlawfully declaring the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Aishatu Ahmed Binani, as the winner before the completion of the election results collation.

The complainant’s counsel, Leonard Nzadon, informed the court that the application was requesting permission from the court to compel the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to bring Yunusa Ari to court.

Nzadon told the court that despite diligent efforts, the defendant could not be served, revealing that the court’s bailiff had been in Bauchi State from May 2 to 4, 2024, with the intention of serving him, but the defendant’s whereabouts remained unknown.

The judge, when delivering the ruling on the application, pointed out that it was the third instance the case had been discussed without the defendant’s presence in court.