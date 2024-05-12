Many Churches In Nigeria Are Set Up Just For Business Purposes – Bishop Laments

The Catholic Bishop of Yola, Stephen Mamza, has lamented the growing number of churches in the country set up as commercial ventures to make money for the owner(s).

The cleric lamented that many people are going into ministry and setting up churches just to make money and live in affluence.

Speaking on Sunday at St Augustine’s Catholic Church, Bekaji, Yola, where he presided over a Mass to mark this year’s World Communications Sunday of the Catholic Church, Bishop Mamza said many people just want to become general overseers and own private jets.

In his words, “Even the holy spirit will find it difficult to count the churches in Yola. Churches are set up today just for business.”

Bishop Mamza recalled a particular experience when the general overseer of a particular church asked him to buy his church because the church was not yielding financial fruits.

“A general overseer approached me to buy his church. He said things were not moving well for him, and he knew of a place where things would work and where he wanted to go,” he said.

Speaking on the theme for the day, the catholic bishop emphasized the need to strengthen human communication with all the necessary empathy that it possesses even as human beings pursue technology.