Ex-Man United Star, Paul Pogba Switches To Acting Amid Four-year Football Ban

French professional footballer, Paul Pogba, has made a decision to pursue a career in acting.

Naija News reports that the Juventus midfielder, who left Manchester United in the summer of 2022, moved from injury woes to a doping scandal in the summer of 2023.

The scandal dragged on until Thursday, February 29, when the football authorities in Italy announced that the 30-year-old French midfielder had been found guilty of doping.

Subsequently, Pogba was slammed with a four-year ban from football which means that he is expected to stay away from professional football until he clocks 34 years old.

Following an investigation for the alleged doping, Pogba received a four-year ban from football, which he is currently serving.

Despite this setback, the 31-year-old is making the most of his time away from the pitch.

According to ESPN, Pogba recently filmed scenes for an upcoming movie in Paris.

The movie is said to be a sequel to the 2002 soccer film 4 Zéros, in which Pogba plays a youth soccer coach.

While the extent of Pogba’s role in the film remains unclear, it is scheduled for release in April 2025.

Meanwhile, Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag is ready to hold on to his job as long as possible despite pressure from the media and fans over the poor form of his team.

Erik Ten Hag is in his second season in charge of Manchester United but he has not been able to take the side to the expected heights.

Last season, the Dutch tactician helped United qualify for the UEFA Champions League campaign by finishing third in the league. However, this season, they are battling to finish sixth.

So far this season, Ten Hag and his boys have recorded 12 defeats, 6 draws, and 16 wins in the Premier League. This performance left them in the 6th spot, a point above 7th-placed Newcastle United, and 6 points below 5th-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Even though Erik ten Hag won a Carabao Cup last season, and he is on the verge of winning the FA Cup for the club this season, most critics believe that the Dutchman is not good enough for the Red Devils.

Hence, there have been a series of speculations that Manchester United’s new part-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is considering appointing a new manager at the end of this season.

Note that Ratcliffe is in charge of the club’s sporting business like transfers and appointment of coaches.

Amid the uncertainty in his future at Manchester United, Erik ten Hag told ViaPlay NL that quitting the Red Devils is not in his plans.