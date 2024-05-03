Under-Bridge Apartments: Lagos State Govt Gives Update On Ejected Tenants, Self-Acclaimed Landlords

The Lagos State Government has arrested the occupants of the 86-roomed apartments located under the Dolphin Estate Bridge in Ikoyi.

Naija News reports that the tenants residing in these apartments were allegedly paying an annual rent of about N250,000, while self-acclaimed landlords were collecting rent from them.

The state government has confirmed that the arrested individuals will soon face prosecution by the authorities.

This information was disclosed by the spokesperson for the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Kunle Adeshina, during an interview with PUNCH Metro on Thursday, subsequent to the visit to the area.

Adeshina clarified that even though the tenants may have been processed through a mobile court, the self-proclaimed landlords will be prosecuted for their use of public street lights to provide electricity to the area.

He mentioned that the state government would ensure that the location is protected from miscreants, in addition to enforcement and arrests.

Adeshina said, “They (the occupants) will be prosecuted if they have not already been taken to court. We have mobile magistrates’ courts that handle such infractions.

“Although the persons collecting money from them are not government officers, it may be difficult to prosecute them. But what we intend to do is, for the fact that we learnt that they were tapping power supply from the street lights, this will be a basis for prosecuting the persons who were purported to be housing them and collecting money.

“We will not allow miscreants to take over the place again. The place was discovered based on complaints from some residents. I can assure you that place will be taken over and protected by the government.”

The news of the occupants being arrested for paying a whopping N250,000 as annual rent to live under the bridge left many in shock. Some Nigerians criticized the desperation of the occupants.