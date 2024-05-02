Lagos Govt Uncovers Another Under-bridge Apartment In Ikoyi (Video)

The Lagos State Government has uncovered another illegal settlement under the Osborne Bridge, Ikoyi area of the South West state.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, made this known in a post along with videos via his X handle on Thursday.

Wahab said the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESCO), popularly known as KAI, have commenced immediate clearance operation of the illegal settlement.

Sharing videos, Wahab wrote, “Another illegal settlement was discovered under the Osborne Bridge, Ikoyi.

“Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps #LAGESCOfficial (KAI) commenced immediate clearance operation.”

See the video below.

This development comes hours after Wahab detailed a similar settlement under the Dolphin Estate Bridge in Ikoyi, where tenants were reportedly paying annual rents of N250,000.

He specified that the under-bridge apartment comprised 86 partitioned rooms, varying in size from “10×10” to “12×10”.

Wahab stated that the enforcement team of Lagos State’s Ministry of Environment and Water Resources had successfully removed all structures, including a container utilised for various illegal activities, from beneath the bridge.

He wrote, “A total number of 86 rooms, partitioned into 10×10 and 12×10, and a container used for different illegal activities were discovered under the Dolphin Estate Bridge.

“They have all been removed by the enforcement team of the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources”