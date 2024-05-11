Lagos Resumes Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Idumota Market

The Lagos State Government has said it would continue the demolition of illegal extensions in the Idumota market.

Recall that fire destroyed shops and warehouses at the intersection of Nnamdi Azikiwe and Docemo in the Idumota area. A month later, 15 buildings were affected in another fire outbreak in the same area.

Following the incident, some distressed buildings were pulled down by operatives of the Lagos Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

During an inspection of the affected areas, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu condemned the conversion of residential buildings to storage facilities for inflammable materials.

He ordered the indefinite closure of the market over incessant fire outbreaks, promising to hold those who flout building and safety standards accountable.

Providing an update in an X post on Saturday, the media aide to Governor Sanwo-Olu, Jubril Gawat, said a combined team from enforcement agencies carried out the demolition.

He said the operation is part of the recommendations of the Docemo fire incident committee chaired by Gbenga Oyerinde, commissioner of special duties.

He wrote: “Lagos state government continues the removal of illegal extensions in markets in Lagos Island to ensure safety, orderliness and opening up of the free flow of traffic. The illegal extensions removed before were rebuilt by the defaulters.

“A combined team of the Special Duties, Physical Planning, Environment, Urban Development, LASTMA, LASBCA, LNSC, KAI, CBD, LASURA, Lagos Fire Service, NPF.”