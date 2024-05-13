Ajeromi Gas Explosion: Lagos Records 11 Deaths

In the wake of the devastating gas explosion in Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area, Lagos State, which resulted in 11 fatalities among 33 victims, the state government has declared its commitment to bear the full medical costs for the survivors.

Naija News recalls that the tragic event occurred last week, causing severe injuries and loss of life among the residents.

The State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, disclosed the casualties and the government’s response during his visit to the Burns and Trauma Unit at Gbagada General Hospital, where he met with the victims and their families.

He expressed deep sympathy for the families of the deceased and reassured the survivors of the government’s support.

Abayomi said, “Of the 33 affected victims, 11 unfortunately succumbed to extensive third-degree burns that severely impacted vital organs, we are deeply invested in the welfare and recovery of the victims and the government is fully covering the treatment costs for these patients.”

Highlighting the state’s proactive measures to prevent future occurrences, Abayomi reiterated the government’s pledge to provide continuous, quality healthcare services to all residents.

He emphasized the state’s commitment to the well-being of its citizens, particularly in addressing emergencies and disasters.

The Commissioner also praised the facilities at the Burns and Trauma Centre in Gbagada, noting its importance as a 44-bed unit dedicated to burn injuries and trauma cases.

He added, “This facility’s dedication to burns and trauma underlines the state’s commitment to specialized care, reflecting the governor’s dedication to healthcare.”