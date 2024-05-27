Lagos Govt Speaks On Mosque Collapse, Confirms Three Death

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Femi Osanyintolu, has confirmed the casualties suffered following the collapse of a mosque in Papa Ajao area of Mushin, Lagos State, on Sunday.

Naija News reports that, in a statement, Osanyintolu noted that the collapsed structure has since been completely demolished to prevent further hazards.

“Following an extensive exercise, the final casualty report on the above incident is that three fatalities and seven casualties varying in severity. The affected buildings have been leveled to ground zero,” Osanyintolu stated.

Emergency response teams, including LASEMA’s unit, Lagos State Fire Service, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and other relevant authorities were quick to the scene to manage the crisis.

Photos and videos circulated on social media show the mosque in ruins, with local residents and responders working together in rescue efforts.

The collapse adds to the increasing list of building failures in Nigeria’s densely populated commercial hub, where experts continually cite the use of substandard building materials and lack of professional oversight as primary contributors to such incidents.

Naija News had earlier reported the collapse tragedy that struck in Papa Ajao after a mosque collapsed during prayer.

The incident occurred at a mosque located on Yusuf Street, off Ladipo Road.