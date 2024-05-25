Lagos Govt Issues Ultimatum To Ijora Under Bridge Squatters To Vacate Location

The Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) has issued a 23-hour eviction notice to illegal occupants squatting under Ijora Bridge.

Naija News reports that the State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, announced this directive on Friday, May 25, through a post via his X handle.

The commissioner emphasized the urgency of the directive, which requires the squatters to vacate the area within the stipulated time to avoid forced removal.

According to Wahab’s post, “Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps #LAGESCOfficial (KAI) served the illegal occupants squatting under Ijora bridge a 23-hour vacation notice.”

He indicated that swift action would be taken to clean up the area, highlighting the government’s commitment to maintaining cleanliness and order in public spaces.

The commissioner further disclosed that KAI operatives would enforce the eviction, removing any individuals or properties remaining in the area after the deadline.

The Lagos State government urges the public to comply with environmental regulations and avoid settling in unauthorized locations to prevent legal consequences and ensure the cleanliness and safety of the community.

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to demolish over 100 shanties at Adeniji Adele Underbridge, starting from Monday, May 6, 2024.

Naija News reports that this decision was made public by the State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, during an interview with journalists on Sunday.

According to Wahab, the removal of the shanties is part of the state government’s commitment to reclaiming all ungoverned spaces in Lagos.

He stated that the occupants of the shanties had been served a 48-hour removal notice, which expired on Sunday, and advised them to vacate the premises voluntarily to avoid any confrontation with the authorities.