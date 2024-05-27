Video: Lagos Govt Demolishes Shanties Under Ijora Bridge

The Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources has initiated the clearing of shanties and illegal activities beneath the Ijora bridge on Monday.

Naija News reports that this was disclosed by the ministry’s commissioner, Tokunbo Wahab, in a Monday post on X.com.

He wrote, “Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources #LasgMOE commence removal of shanties and illegal business activities under the Ijora bridge.”

According to PUNCH, Wahab on Saturday, stated that illegal occupants under the bridge were served a 23-hour notice to vacate.

Advertisement

The state government demolished and removed illegal shanties under the Ijora bridge in February after giving a five-day quit notice.

Subsequently, the government disclosed its strategy to develop the under-bridge into a recreational space.

Watch the video below:

Advertisement

Lagos Govt Uncovers Another Under-bridge Apartment In Ikoyi (Video)

The Lagos State Government has uncovered another illegal settlement under the Osborne Bridge, Ikoyi area of the South West state.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, made this known in a post along with videos via his X handle on Thursday, May 2.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wahab said the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESCO), popularly known as KAI, have commenced immediate clearance operation of the illegal settlement.