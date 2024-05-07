Why We Relocated Osun Indigenes Back To Their Home State – Lagos Govt

The Lagos State Government has justified its reason for deporting some youths believed to be Osun indigenes back to their home state.

Naija News learned that several luxury buses over the weekend dropped off hundreds of young individuals at different locations in the Ilesa area of the state over the weekend, following claims of rounding them up from various parts of Lagos state.

In a statement on Sunday, the Lagos Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said some of those relocated were miscreants arrested in the state who pleaded to be relocated to their home state due to their current situation.

Omotosho said 450 miscreants were arrested under the Dolphin Bridge at the weekend and 371 pleaded for assistance to relocate to their various states due to the hardship they are facing in Lagos.

The commissioner added that 79 persons have been absorbed into some government facilities for rehabilitation due to their medical state.

He said the ongoing operation was undertaken by the government to tackle the security risk in Lagos caused by the influx of miscreants, beggars, and the destitute in different parts of the state.

He said: “As part of the exercise, 450 miscreants were rescued at the weekend. Of the lot, 371 pleaded for assistance to relocate to their various states due to the hardship they are facing in Lagos; 79 have been absorbed into some government facilities for rehabilitation after showing signs of being unwell.”