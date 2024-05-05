Lagos Govt Gives Illegal Occupants Of Abandoned Ikoyi Towers 48-Hour Eviction Notice

The Lagos State Government has issued a 48-hour eviction notice to illegal occupants of the Ikoyi Towers in the Lagos Island area of the state.

The state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, made this known during an inspection of the estate on Saturday.

In a post via his official X handle, Wahab stated that hundreds of undocumented residents were seen on the premises, which lacked sanitary provisions.

The Commissioner added that they pose security and environmental threats to the state, hence the eviction notice.

Wahab, therefore, stated that the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources has given the illegal occupants a 48-hour vacation notice to leave the area.

He wrote, “Abandoned Ikoyi Towers which we observed were housing illegal occupants posing a security threat to the environment and a nuisance to the state.

“An undocumented number of persons running into hundreds were seen on the premises with no sanitary provisions and whose daily activities could not be ascertained.

“They have been given a 48-hour vacation notice to leave the area.”

Wahab further stated that the team also conducted an inspection to assess the enforcement of Osborne under the bridge after the illegal structures harbouring several people were removed.

See the video below.