‘Please Release Him, He Is My Only Child’ – Mother Of Abducted Nigerian Singer Cries Out

The mother of fast-rising Nigerian singer, Goodnews Emuemu, better known as Gnewzy, has appealed to his abductors to release him.

Naija News reported that Gnewzy, signed to Eric Many Records, was reportedly abducted on his way back from a show in the early hours of Monday, April 29, 2024.

The singer’s manager, Obas9ice, who narrowly escaped the ordeal, said they were accosted on Eklat Road in the Ughelli area of the state by some armed men who were dressed in police uniforms.

Shortly after the singer was whisked away, the kidnappers were said to have sent an email to the record label seeking a ransom of $200,000.

Confirming the incident, the record label’s project coordinator, Dayo Showemimo, disclosed in a statement that they were currently working with law enforcement agents to ensure that Gnewzy returns safely.

The company also called on members of the public to provide any information they might have that could aid the artiste’s safe return.

In a video which emerged online, the distraughted mother, who could not hold back her tears, had her hands on her head and pleaded with the abductor to release his only son.

