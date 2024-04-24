NFF Explains Why Kwara United Must Pay ₦6 Million Naira Fine

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has slammed a hefty sum of 6 million naira on Kwara United for allegedly forcing the postponement of their clash with Akwa United using falsehood.

Kwara United were expected to play Akwa United on Saturday, April 20, but they wrote to the NPFL to postpone the game to Sunday, April 21.

Initially, the report was that Kwara United requested that the game be postponed to give them room to prepare since they were just returning from a matchday 30 game away at Gombe United on Tuesday, April 16.

However, a statement from the NFF earlier today, April 24, revealed that Kwara United requested that the game be postponed because the statement government wanted to use their home ground, Kwara State Stadium, for a ceremony.

But this, according to the NFF, was a false claim, and that disrupted the live broadcast of their matchday 31 clash against Akwa United, which ended in a 1-0 victory in favour of the Harmony Boys on Sunday.

A memo the NFF sent to the club earlier today reads: “You are in breach of Rule C1.1 of the Frameworks and Rules of the NPFL, in that on Thursday 18 April 2024, before your Match Day 31 Fixture: Kwara United FC vs. Akwa United FC, you brought a late application for the rearrangement of the fixture outside of the prescribed time for making such applications, basing your application on a lie and relying on falsified documents, an act capable of bringing the game to disrepute.

“You are in breach of Rule B6.23 of the Frameworks and Rules of the Nigeria Premier Football League, in that on Thursday 18 April 2024, before your Match Day 31 Fixture: Kwara United FC vs. Akwa United FC, you disrupted the live broadcast of a game by making false claims about the unavailability of your home ground.”

The verdict will stand if Kwara United fails to appeal the decision in the next 48 hours.