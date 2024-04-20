Yahaya Bello Plotting To Flee Nigeria To Reunite With Wife In North African Country

Former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has reportedly perfected a plan to flee the country to reunite with his wife and investments in a North African country.

Naija News reports that Bello escaped arrest on Wednesday when the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) stormed his residence in Abuja.

Multiple sources who spoke to Sahara Reporter disclosed that the ex-governor, who was declared wanted by the EFCC for over N80 Billion fraud, plans to flee to the North African country where one of his wives presently resides and manages their investments.

A family member also disclosed that Yahaya Bello possessed two passports, one from a North African country and one from an Arab nation, where he allegedly has multi-million dollar investments.

The source said, “He is planning to go to Morocco. He also has investments in Dubai. Under Bello’s administration, apart from Okene local government and probably two or three local government within his Senatorial district, that enjoy projects like hospital of 50 beds respectively, no other local government does.”

Another source who spoke to the aforementioned publication also lamented that Yahaya Bello enslaved the people of Kogi State during his eight-year tenure in office.

“We challenge his media team to point out if in the remaining 16 local governments, there was a single borehole for water, road project or any housing scheme construction work done by Yahaya Bello administration in the last 8 years apart from housing estates constructed by his predecessor and landmark properties.

“Kogi State was enslaved under Yahaya Bello due to occultic powers and unreported killings due to fear,” another source added.

Another source added, “Former governor, Yahaya’s administration was a disaster, characterised by mismanagement, stealing, misplacement of priorities, misappropriation, corruption, nepotism, killings and oppression.”

“The other option is that Bello is set to travel out of Nigeria as he has prepared for his bail in court with millions of dollars.”