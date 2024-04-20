Arsenal Becomes Premier League Table-Toppers Again

Arsenal have returned to the top of the Premier League table after a very difficult last seven days in which they crashed out of the Champions League.

Earlier today, April 20, Arsenal traveled to Molineux Stadium to take on Wolves in their matchday 34 encounter.

The First half ended exactly the way Mikel Arteta wanted it to end as 29-year-old Belgian forward, Leandro Trossard, scored the match opener for the Gunners in the 45th minute.

In the second half, the game became more caging as both sides tried not to concede goals. Wolves depended more on counters but their efforts couldn’t break Arsenal’s defense.

Instead, the Gunners doubled their lead in the 95th additional minute through the boots of Martin Ødegaard.

After the regular 90 minutes, Wolves recorded just five shots, three of which were on target, while Arsenal recorded 18 shots, five of which were on target.

At the end of the day, Arsenal ran away with a 2-0 win which took them to the top of the table pending the outcome of Liverpool’s league game against Fulham at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 21.

As it stands, Arsenal are currently topping second-placed Manchester City who have a game in hand with one point, while Liverpool who also have a game in hand are currently third, three points below the Gunners.

Note that Manchester City didn’t play a Premier League game today, April 20, because they were busy with Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals. They knocked out Chelsea from the tournament with a 1-0 victory earlier today.