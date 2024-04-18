Why I ‘Fought’ Ortom At PDP Meeting – Dino Melaye

Former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye, has explained the reason for his altercation with former Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom during a recent meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

As earlier reported by Naija News, Melaye, got involved in a shouting match with the former Governor of Benue State during a crucial meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, April 17, between stakeholders of the opposition party’s north-central geopolitical zone.

At the meeting, Malaye expressed surprise that Ortom could feel comfortable sitting in a PDP meeting, walking in majestically after his alleged anti-party activities that made the party lose both the presidential and gubernatorial elections in Benue state.

The former senator asserted that the PDP should discipline Ortom, which led to an exchange of words between the duo.

Taking to his account on the X platform on Thursday, Melaye said he ‘attacked’ Ortom because the former Governor betrayed the PDP in the 2023 election, has already declared support for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections, hence, should not be in attendance at a PDP meeting.

“Why will Ortom attend a PDP meeting after declaring support for Tinubu in 2027. Hence, my altercation with him at the PDP North Central Zone leadership meeting,” Melaye wrote.