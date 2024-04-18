Video: Commotion As Melaye ‘Disgraces’ Ex-Gov Ortom At N/Central Zonal Meeting

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the 2023 Kogi State election, Dino Melaye, got involved in a shouting match with the former Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom.

Naija News learnt that the incident happened during a crucial meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, April 17, between stakeholders of the opposition party’s north-central geopolitical zone.

At the meeting, Malaye reportedly expressed surprise that Ortom could feel comfortable sitting in a PDP meeting, walking in majestically after his alleged anti-party activities that made the party lose both the presidential and gubernatorial elections in Benue state.

The former senator asserted that the PDP should discipline Ortom, which led to an exchange of words between the duo.

Meanwhile, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will on Thursday present a report naming members involved in anti-party activities during the 2023 general elections to the National Executive Committee (NEC).

A high-ranking NWC member, who craved anonymity, confirmed that the party leadership would submit the anti-party report to the NEC on Thursday.

In a chat with The PUNCH on Tuesday, the PDP chieftain said, “The list will be submitted to the NEC. The list of those involved in anti-party activities is not viewed as a punishment. The report will be presented to the NEC, and based on the report, the disciplinary committee will identify individuals according to their roles and recommend appropriate sanctions.

“So, the report will be submitted to the NEC, then forwarded to the disciplinary committee for review, and recommendations will be made back to the NEC.”

Aside from the anti-party report, another issue likely to take centre stage at the NEC meeting is the question of whether the party’s acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, should remain in office or be replaced.