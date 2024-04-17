‘That Is Not An Apology’ – Nigerian Gospel Singer, Lara George Slams Pastor Enenche

Nigerian singer, Lara George, has tackled the Senior Pastor of Dunamic Church, Paul Enenche, over the apology to Vera Anyim, a lady who testified about having a “B.Sc Law” from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

Naija News recalls that Veronica Anyim shared her testimony on Sunday of how God made her the “only graduate in her family.”

During the testimony, Veronica said she graduated with a “BSc in Law” from NOUN, but the pastor interjected her testimony.

Enenche asked what kind of degree she graduated with and she said “B.Sc in Law”, he thereafter accused the testifier of lying.

The saga irked many netizens on social media, with some asking Enenche to apologise to Veronica while others defended the clergyman’s action.

In a statement issued on Monday by his Personal Assistant, Sylvester Edoh, Pastor Enenche apologised to the lady and said he never intended to disgrace Veronica when he interjected while she was testifying.

However, Lara George, in a post on her Instagram page, faulted the statement issued regarding the testimony saga, stating that Enenche’s apology leaves room for doubt.

The singer urged Pastor Enenche to properly apologise to Vera, as his team’s write-up was an insult.

She wrote: “Erm. That’s not an apology. When it leaves room for doubt, you haven’t apologised. WWJD? Be humble enough to apologise to her properly. Let your apology be as loud and as clear as your criticism.

“Nah! It’s not nice. Doesn’t matter who you are, we should all treat others as we would like to be treated. She doesn’t speak as well as you think she should, therefore you can conclude she is telling a lie? Based on the way she speaks?

“The way she speaks is a reflection of what we have allowed in our society. Every politician that you coddled instead of speaking the truth to, who stole funds that should have gone into healthcare, or education, or any other public welfare initiative…… well…… that’s the outcome. Graduates who speak like that. And you…. contributed to the condition of that society. The contributions from people like her is what has built the edifice you sit in. And while you sit there, we don’t hear you speak for the voiceless or defend the helpless.

“Nah. It’s not nice. Apologise to her properly. Unequivocally. That write-up that you had your people do, is really an insult on top of her injury. You know this. You would never dare address the matter that way if she was from a wealthy background.

“At the end of the day, the way you treat someone who you think you will never need is the true indicator of your character.”