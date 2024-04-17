‘Don’t Fall For Wike’s Gimmicks’ – Secondus Warns PDP Ahead Of Party’s NEC meeting

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has warned the party’s leadership ahead of its 98th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Thursday.

Naija News reports Secondus, in a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Ike Abonyi, on Wednesday, cautioned the leaders against falling for the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike‘s ‘busybodying gimmicks’.

Secondus also charged PDP leaders not to give Wike undeserved relevance, which he no longer possesses, adding they should rise to the challenge of returning the party to its lost glory.

He said, “The former (Rivers State) Governor Neysom Wike’s busybodying gimmicks” should not distract leaders from taking steps that would strengthen the PDP.

“I expect the founding fathers and other dedicated members to rise to the challenge and return this great party to its glory by ensuring as they always do at critical moments that nobody or group is greater or bigger than this party.”

Meanwhile, Nyesom Wike has faced backlash from former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman, Uche Secondus for branding him and ex-Transportation Minister, Abiye Sekibo as “expired politicians” for supporting Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Recall that some Rivers PDP leaders such as the former PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus; former Minister of Transportation, Abiye Sekibo, a former Rivers Senator, Lee Mbae, Celestine Omehia; and former federal lawmaker, Austin Opara had last week declared support for Fubara and President Bola Tinubu.

Wike, in a media interaction with handpicked journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, denounced the PDP leaders as political vampires and expired politicians, questioning their eligibility to be regarded as elder statesmen.

Wike said it was ironic that the same politicians who had refused to support Fubara before the 2023 polls now declared support for him after the poll.

However, Secondus, in a statement released by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, labelled Wike as a “showman” known for his duplicity, manipulation of facts for political gain, and propensity to distort the truth.