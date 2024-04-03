Secondus Slams Wike Over ‘Expired Politicians, Political Vampires’ Critique

Advertisement

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has faced backlash from former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman, Uche Secondus for branding him and ex-Transportation Minister, Abiye Sekibo as “expired politicians” for supporting Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Recall that some Rivers PDP leaders such as the former PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus; former Minister of Transportation, Abiye Sekibo, a former Rivers Senator, Lee Mbae, Celestine Omehia; and former federal lawmaker, Austin Opara had last week declared support for Fubara and President Bola Tinubu.

Wike, in a media interaction with handpicked journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, denounced the PDP leaders as political vampires and expired politicians, questioning their eligibility to be regarded as elder statesmen.

Wike said it was ironic that the same politicians who had refused to support Fubara before the 2023 polls now declared support for him after the poll.

However, Secondus, in a statement released by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, labelled Wike as a “showman” known for his duplicity, manipulation of facts for political gain, and propensity to distort the truth.

He further criticized the FCT Minister’s remarks in a media chat as “appalling and unfortunate,” particularly condemning his characterization of Rivers State’s esteemed political figures as “transitional politicians, political vampires, and political buccaneers.”