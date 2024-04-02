‘Political Vampires’ – Wike Fires Secondus, Omehia, Others Over Support For Fubara

Advertisement

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has berated some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State over their support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Recall that some Rivers PDP leaders such as the former PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus; former Minister of Transportation, Abiye Sekibo, a former Rivers Senator, Lee Mbae, Celestine Omehia; and former federal lawmaker, Austin Opara had last week declared support for Fubara and President Bola Tinubu.

The PDP leaders also called on the President to caution Wike against frustrating the efforts of Governor Fubara.

In a media chat with selected journalists on Tuesday in Abuja, Wike labelled the PDP leaders as political vampires and expired politicians who are not worthy to be called elder statesmen.

The FCT minister claimed he kicked the PDP chieftain out of the party and insisted that Secondus was no longer a member of the PDP as his suspension was validated by the court.

Wike also rejected the appellation of elder statemen given to Sekibo, Secondus, Omehia and Okpara by a journalist during the interview.

He said, “Do you know who is called an elder stateman? An elder statesman is someone who must have integrity; who must not be here today and be there tomorrow.

“The other day, I saw a political conference organised by transactional politicians. Political vampires, political buccaneers.

“Fubara wants to be on his own with these political vampires who are always sucking. My pity for them.

“They are calling Nigerians to support Tinubu. That me, I am a selfish person. All of them were in power but what did they do for their people?”

Wike said it was ironic that the same politicians who had refused to support Fubara before the 2023 polls now declared support for him after the poll.

He added: “Today, they are not only serving a boy but they are waiting for him on the road. Do they have integrity? The same people who said this governor was a neophyte, how can they bring themselves to support him? They wrote a petition when this governor wanted to collect his certificate in PDP, they carried a rumour on how he became chairman and that he is being looked for by EFCC.

“They said he was not coming to the PDP national secretariat but they were surprised that the governor went to the PDP secretariat.”