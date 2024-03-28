Ex-PDP Chairman, Secondus, Sekibo, Others Declare Support For Tinubu, Fubara

Advertisement

Former leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, including ex-National Chairman, Uche Secondus, have publicly declared their support for President Bola Tinubu and Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

This declaration signifies a notable shift in the state’s political landscape.

During a press briefing in Port Harcourt, former Minister of Transportation and Director-General of the PDP’s Presidential Campaign Council (PDP-PCC) in Rivers State for the 2023 elections, Abiye Sekibo, announced the group’s decision to back the current administration.

The move is seen as a realignment of political loyalties following the 2023 general elections.

The event saw the attendance of key political figures, including Uche Secondus, Austin Opara (former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives), Celestine Omehia (former deputy governor), Tele Ikuru, Senator Lee Maeba, and Dr. Gabriel Pidomson (former Secretary to the Rivers State Government).

This shift comes after the group’s initial support for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the last elections, indicating a significant change in their political stance.

The decision is coming amidst the political crisis in Rivers State, which has seen the former Governor of the State and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike clash with Fubara.