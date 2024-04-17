APC Reacts As Court Upholds Ganduje’s Suspension As National Chairman

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) has reacted to the court’s affirmation of the suspension of its National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje.

Recall that a Kano State High Court had affirmed the suspension of Ganduje and also restrained Ganduje from further parading himself as a member of the party.

Naija News reports that Justice Usman Malam Na’abba granted the order following an ex parte motion filed by Haladu Gwanjo and Laminu Sani through their counsel, Ibrahim Sa’ad.

Addressing APC Ward Executives from his Ganduje Ward in Kano State, who were at the party’s secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday, the National Legal Adviser of the Party, Prof. Abdulkarim Kana, described the judgment as a nullity.

Kana said the Kano High Court order is not enforceable as it was obtained by fraud, adding that those who suspended Ganduje were imposters and saboteurs.

Also, Ganduje addressed the LG APC executives who came to affirm their confidence in him, saying that those who purportedly suspended him were impostors.

He said the ward executives would petition the National Judicial Council NJC to call the high court judge to order.