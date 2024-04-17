Court Affirms Ganduje’s Suspension As APC National Chairman

A Kano State High Court has affirmed the suspension of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The court, while granting an ex parte order, also restrained Ganduje from further parading himself as a member of the party.

Naija News gathered that the order was granted by Justice Usman Malam Na’abba, on Tuesday

The order followed an ex parte motion filed Haladu Gwanjo and Laminu Sani by their counsel Ibrahim Sa’ad.

The plaintiffs, who identified as executive members of APC Ganduje ward, said they brought the motion on behalf of the executive members of the ward.

Gwanjo, who identified as the party’s ward Legal Adviser, was the one that announced the suspension of Ganduje two days ago.

Subsequently, the court ordered, that henceforth, Ganduje should desist from presiding over all affairs of the National Working Committee (NWC) of APC.

Naija News recalls Ganduje was on Monday, suspended by his ward in Ganduje, DawakinTofa local government area of Kano State over alleged corruption.

Speaking to journalists, the legal adviser of the ward, Haladu Gwanjo, said the former Kano Governor is alleged to have committed gross misconduct and misappropriation of public funds during his administration in Kano.

According to him, the Executive members of the ward resolved to suspend Ganduje’s membership after a vote of no confidence passed on him due to his inability to clear his name from a wide range of allegations of corruption, particularly the widely circulated video where he allegedly received dollars as a bribe from a contractor.

However, the Kano State Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in a quick reaction on Monday afternoon, thwarted the suspension of the national chairman and sacked the ward leaders behind the purported suspension.

Speaking with reporters, the APC Dawakin Tofa Local Government Chairman, Inusa Dawanau, said those behind the suspension of Ganduje were caught in anti-party activities, and their records of meetings with the opposition have been exposed.

In addition to the suspension, the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party also sanctioned them for six months and set up a panel to verify several allegations against them.

The APC NWC had subsequently petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, asking the force to probe those behind the purported suspension of Ganduje.

In a statement on Tuesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Barrister Felix Morka, the APC said the perpetrators of the “criminal act” were not card-carrying members or legitimate officials of the APC in Ganduje’s ward.