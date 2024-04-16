Why Are People This Evil? Alesh Sanni Blasts Celebrities For ‘Abandoning’ Bobrisky In Prison

Nollywood actor, Alesh Sanni, has called out his colleagues for snubbing Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, after his imprisonment.

Naija News reported that Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos, on Friday, sentenced Bobrisky to six months in jail without the option of a fine after he was convicted of Naira mutilation.

Recall that Bobrisky was arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Lagos State for alleged money laundering and Naira abuse.

In a post via Instagram on Tuesday, Alesh said Nigerian celebrities are hypocritical, stressing they call Bobrisky for parties and use his platform for promotion despite his controversial lifestyle.

However, it is sad to see that celebrities are silent over the recent ordeal of Bobrisky.

He wrote, “Prison is not where someone should stay for even a day. I don’t know why hand are hypocritical, so we call Bobrisky for parties, to promote movies, songs grace our events, and even boost our business with his platform because of the lifestyle he has chosen and all, which we didn’t see as a problem or big deal…

“Now for what so ever reason he’s been arrested and jailed yet we all pretend as if he has never been a part of our lives, why are people this evil? Especially celebrities.. remember this can happen to anyone. My prayers are with you Idris Okuneye.”