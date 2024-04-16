‘It’s Clearly An Act Of Terrorism’ – S/West Govs, Police, Stakeholders Fault Yoruba Nation Agitators

Advertisement

Governors in the South-West and some major stakeholders in the region have expressed their disapproval of the recent incursion of Yoruba Nation agitators into Oyo State.

Naija News reported last week that several individuals wearing masks forced their way into the Oyo State Government Secretariat, with some of them armed.

The individuals were said to have strategically positioned at various locations within the Secretariat premises during the protest. Some of the said agitators were subsequently arrested by security operatives.

The agitators were said to have breached the government building after Ms Modupe Abiola Onitiri, the wife of the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993, Presidential election, allegedly made a declaration.

Ms Onitiri, who is currently residing outside Nigeria, reportedly declared herself as the President of a new Sovereign State called the Yoruba Nation in a widely circulated video.

Leaders in the South-West geopolitical zone have condemned the development and are taking steps to prevent any uprising in the name of agitation in the region.

Popular Yoruba nation agitators, such as Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, and Chief Banji Akintoye, have since distanced themselves from Onitiri and have called for her arrest.

However, some close associates of Abiola, who spoke with journalists on Monday, April 15, clarified that Ms Onitiri was not one of Abiola’s officially recognized wives.

The South-West states are taking the situation seriously and have issued warnings against any form of agitation or attempts to overthrow democratically elected governors in the region.

Onitiri Not Official Wife Of Late Abiola – Aide

Addressing journalists about Onitiri’s role in the agitation in the southwest region, Dr Wale Fasakin, an aide of the late MKO Abiola, stated that Onitiri, who pronounced herself the president of a new Yoruba Nation, is not one of the officially recognised wives of Abiola.

“She is not one of the officially recognised wives. The agitators are saying Oduduwa Nation. The Yoruba Nation she is talking about, I don’t know what she wants to achieve.

“Where does she get the power to organise such a thing? How can they organise such a thing?

“She is not one of the recognised official wives – the official wives are four – Kudirat, Simbiatu, Bisi, and Doyin. She may be Abiola’s wife but she is not one of the wives declared when he was campaigning.

“These were the people living in his house. When Simbi died, those living with him were three. Those are the three he referred to as official wives during the Hope 93 Campaign. So Onitiri is not one of the official wives,” Fasakin told reporters.

It Is Clearly An Act Of Terrorism – Oyo Govt

Governor Seyi Makinde’s led government of Oyo State has since condemned the actions of the Yoruba Nation agitators.

The government sternly berated the group for attempting to take control of the state secretariat, labelling their action a treasonable felony.

In a statement issued yesterday, the State Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, stated that investigations are ongoing and assured that there were no fatalities during the confrontation with the agitators.

“Attempting to barge into the hallowed chambers of the legislature and take it over with an arsenal of seven pump action submachine guns, over 700 live cartridges, is clearly an act of terrorism,” Daily Trust quoted Oyelade saying.

The commissioner noted that the governor’s office and the State House of Assembly were invaded on Saturday, emphasizing that the sponsors of this invasion have put themselves in serious trouble.

Security Efforts

In a related development, the state police command paraded 21 individuals suspected to be Yoruba Nation agitators, while a joint security force cracked down on their hideout in Sanyo.

Naija News understands that the paraded suspects included a female and two elderly men in their sixties.

During his address, the state Commissioner of Police, CP. Adebola Hamzat, confirmed the arrest of the 21 suspected agitators and warned others with criminal intentions to leave the state.

Prior to this, a joint security operation successfully uncovered a hideout belonging to the attackers, resulting in the discovery of a cache of weapons.

Upon receiving information about the whereabouts of the agitators, the Oluyole Security Surveillance Team (OSST), led by Comrade Idowu, alerted other security agencies, including the Sanyo police station.

Acting on the provided intelligence, the police organized and apprehended the suspects as they tried to transport their weapons from Sanyo to an undisclosed location.

The operation also led to the discovery of another hideout of the agitators in the Shagari area. Naija News learnt that all seized weapons and other items are being held at the police station for further investigation.

Ondo Gov’t Frowns At Agitators

The event in Oyo State has prompted the Ondo State government to issue a strong warning to individuals who seek to disrupt the peace in the state by claiming to advocate for the Yoruba nation.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Special Adviser to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Information, Olugbenga Omole declared that any activities that threaten the current peace and unity among the state’s residents will not be tolerated by the government.

Additionally, Omole emphasized that the government will oppose any individuals or groups that undermine the initiatives of the federal government.

“We will arrest them here in Ondo. We will not support anybody that is against the federal government,” he said.

Secessionists Will Be Treated As Armed Robbers – Ogun Police

The Ogun State Police Command has labelled the suspected secessionists as armed robbers and stated that they would be treated accordingly.

According to the police spokesman, Omolola Odutola, even the leader of the self-proclaimed Yoruba Nation, has disowned them, further solidifying their classification as criminals.

Odutola said: “It has some political colouration because I don’t see how some people will just wake up one morning and start carrying knives and start disturbing the peace of a state. The ones in Oyo State, were all arrested.

“There is no cause for panic. We don’t know them, anybody that is arrested will be charged with sedition or treasonable felony because you can’t just come up with a country within a country.

“They are armed robbers who want to go and attack innocent people and give it a political colouration. We will deal with them squarely.”

Journalists who went around the state on Monday reported that the residents carried on with their regular activities during the day without any signs of panic.

Similarly, in the state capital of Abeokuta, no extraordinary security measures were observed.

Police Beef Up Security In Ekiti

Ekiti State Police operatives have reportedly enhanced security measures around the Government House in the Okesa area of Ado-Ekiti following the incident in Oyo State.

Naija News learnt that the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) has taken up positions in key areas that lead to the governor’s office.

This precautionary action aims to prevent any potential incursion by the Yoruba Nation Agitators, similar to the incidents witnessed in Oyo State, Nigeria.

Currently, the state capital in Ekiti State enjoys a serene and peaceful environment, reports revealed.

Reps S/West Caucus condemns agitators

In the meantime, the House of Representatives South West Caucus has expressed its disapproval of the attacks carried out on the Oyo State House of Assembly by certain Yoruba Nation agitators.

Naija News understands that the disapproval was conveyed through a statement issued by the Caucus’s leadership on Monday, jointly signed by its chairman, Rep. Abiodun James Faleke, Rep. Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga, and Rep. Taofeek Ajilesoro.

The lawmakers strongly criticized the actions of the self-proclaimed Yoruba Nation agitators, as it caused unrest and posed a significant threat to the peace and stability of the South West region.

The statement reads: “As representatives of the people, we stand firmly against any form of unlawful behaviour and violence that undermines the rule of law and the unity of our country, Nigeria. It is essential that all grievances and demands be addressed through peaceful and lawful means, respecting the rights and well-being of all citizens.

“We urge all parties involved to engage in constructive dialogue, prioritize the welfare of our people, and work towards finding peaceful and lasting solutions to any grievances.”

Faleke, the Chairman of the South West Caucus, emphasized the importance of rejecting violence and lawlessness in society, urging everyone to embrace the values of peace, unity, and adherence to the rule of law.

“The South West Caucus remains committed to upholding the values of democracy, justice, and unity in our region and the country at large. Together, we can overcome challenges and build a better future for all,” he added.