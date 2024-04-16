BBNaija Star, Mercy Eke Hospitalized

Winner of the Big Brother Naija ‘PepperDem’ edition, Mercy Eke, has been hospitalized hours after partying with friends on a yacht.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star made this known in a post on her Snapchat.

She also shared a photo of herself on the hospital bed, urging her friends to avoid wasting their time in anger, regret, worries and grudge because life is too short to be unhappy.

She wrote, “Don’t waste your time in anger, regrets, worries and grudges. Life is too short to be unhappy. Who would have thought that I will end up in a hospital barely 24 hours I was seen outside. I’m just having different thoughts of what could have been the worst case. God I thank you for your loving kindness. Life is so fickle.. good health is underrated.”

Meanwhile, Mercy Eke has revealed that she keeps her dating life private because of her past experiences.

She noted that she made a couple of mistakes in the past when she shared her dating life on social media.

Eke stated this in a recent episode of the Celebrity Quickies posted on comedian AY’s YouTube page.

According to her, she is in a relationship, but has decided to keep the identity of her man private.

Eke disclosed that she can’t go a day without talking to her mystery lover.

She said Nigerian celebrities are under a lot of pressure, stressing that most of the pressure is from the people around them.

The reality star said regardless of that, Nigerian celebrities are breaking new grounds.