Why I Have Decided To Keep My Relationship Private – Mercy Eke

Big Brother Naija reality star, Mercy Eke has revealed that she keeps her dating life private because of her past experiences.

She noted that she made a couple of mistakes in the past when she shared her dating life on social media.

Eke stated this in a recent episode of the Celebrity Quickies posted on comedian AY’s YouTube page.

According to her, she is in a relationship, but has decided to keep the identity of her man private.

She said, “I consider my dating life private. I think I have made a couple of mistakes with my dating life, putting out everything on social media. But lately, I can say this part of my life is still very private.”

Eke disclosed that she can’t go a day without talking to her mystery lover.

She said Nigerian celebrities are under a lot of pressure, stressing that most of the pressure is from the people around them.

The reality star said regardless of that, Nigerian celebrities are breaking new grounds.

Naija News recalls that Mercy had previously dated her BBNaija colleague, Ike. Their relationship, which began during the ‘Pepper Dem’ edition in 2019, ended shortly after the show.