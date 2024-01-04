‘It’s High Time We End All This Madness’ – Mercy Eke’s Sister Releases Her Documents Over Alleged Age Fraud

The sister of Big Brother Naija’ Pepper Dem’ winner, Mercy Eke, Sweery, has clarified allegations of the reality TV star falsifying her age.

Naija News reports that some netizens had alleged that Mercy was over 35 years old but lying about her age on social media.

Defending her sister, Sweery took to her Instagram page to share a video of Mercy’s birth certificate, showing she was born in September 1993 and would be turning 31 this year.

According to her, many people are jealous of the level of Mercy Eke’s success at age 30.

She added that critics should get busy rather than arguing over the accomplishments of the reality TV star.

She wrote: “Even though my sister asked me not to post this, it’s high time we end all this madness, y’all can hate from your trenches, my sister is clear, the only thing y’all have against her is the level of success, at 30yrs, 3 houses, 3 company’s, lands, cars and living her best life… y’all got nothing on my sister asides lies and jealousy. it’s 2024, get busy or you will still be here running mad at my sister’s success and age come 2050.”

Meanwhile, former Big Brother Naija ‘All-Stars’ Housemate, Pere Egbi, has clarified his alleged romantic relationship with his colleague, Mercy Eke.

Naija News recalls Pere and Mercy were rumoured to be in a romantic relationship following their lovey-dovey moments during the just-concluded reality TV show.

However, in a post via X on Wednesday, Pere announced to the public that he is not in a romantic relationship with the PepperDem edition winner.

He pleaded with fans to avoid tipping them for a relationship or flaunting them as a couple.

He also appreciated their fans’ efforts and care from the inception but had to come clean about their relationship and wanted it to be as concise as possible, adding that fans should stop sending him flowers with Mercy Eke’s name on it.