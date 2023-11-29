BBNaija’s Pere Opens Up On Romantic Relationship With Mercy Eke

Former Big Brother Naija ‘All-Stars’ Housemate, Pere Egbi, has clarified his alleged romantic relationship with his colleague, Mercy Eke.

Naija News recalls Pere and Mercy were rumoured to be in a romantic relationship following their lovey-dovey moments during the just-concluded reality TV show.

However, in a post via X on Wednesday, Pere announced to the public that he is not in a romantic relationship with the PepperDem edition winner.

He pleaded with fans to avoid tipping them for a relationship or flaunting them as a couple.

He also appreciated their fans’ efforts and care from the inception but had to come clean about their relationship and wanted it to be as concise as possible, adding that fans should stop sending him flowers with Mercy Eke’s name on it.

He wrote: “Dear shippers, while I appreciate your efforts and care from inception, I would love to be clear on one thing I am not dating Mercy Eke. So please cease with the flowers mentioning her name. This is as concise as I can be”.

In other news, Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni, has debunked reports of undergoing surgery to lose weight.

Naija News reports that Teni while speaking on the latest episode of the Zero Conditions podcast, explained she went through a strict diet to achieve her new body figure.

The singer said she was scared of undergoing surgery because it is life-threatening and chose to go on a strict diet for two months.