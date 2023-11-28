‘I Was Scared’ – Teni Opens Up On Purported Weight Loss Surgery

Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni, has debunked reports of undergoing surgery to lose weight.

Naija News reports that Teni while speaking on the latest episode of the Zero Conditions podcast, explained she went through a strict diet to achieve her new body figure.

The singer said she was scared of undergoing surgery because it is life-threatening and chose to go on a strict diet for two months.

She said, “I went through a lot. I went through a lot of changes. I lose weight and some unfortunate fellows said I did surgery.

“If I did surgery my stomach will be flat. I wish but I was scared. Surgery is not easy. It’s life threatening. It’s not easy to go under the knife. I was on a strict diet. Ask my managers. No carbs. I was on a strict diet for two months.

“But it taught me discipline. The mind is also a muscle. The way you flex your arms, discipline helps you flex your mind. It was not easy. Do you know what it means for me to take people out on dinner and I can’t eat what they are eating?

“I made the decision to lose weight after I had survived life-threatening COVID-19. I had COVID-19 twice; 2020 and 2021. So, in January 2022, after the COVID-19, I just said, ‘Omo, it’s time [to lose weight].”