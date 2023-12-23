Video: Mercy Eke Steps Out In Traditional Itsekiri Groom’s Attire As Sholzy Ties The Knot With Lover

The winner of Big Brother Naija ‘PepperDem’ edition, Mercy Eke, has got netizens talking online over her outfit to Omoshola’s traditional wedding.

Naija News reports that BBNaija Star Omashola, popularly known as Sholzy, had earlier this week announced he would be tying the knot with his partner and mother of his son in Lagos today.

The reality star also released beautiful family photos with his partner and their son.

In a video shared online, Mercy Eke, one of the groom’s men, is seen rocking a traditional Itsekiri groom outfit.

Meanwhile, former Big Brother Naija ‘All-Stars’ Housemate, Pere Egbi, has clarified his alleged romantic relationship with his colleague, Mercy Eke.

Naija News recalls Pere and Mercy were rumoured to be in a romantic relationship following their lovey-dovey moments during the just-concluded reality TV show.

However, in a post via X on Wednesday, Pere announced to the public that he is not in a romantic relationship with the PepperDem edition winner.

He pleaded with fans to avoid tipping them for a relationship or flaunting them as a couple.

He also appreciated their fans’ efforts and care from the inception but had to come clean about their relationship and wanted it to be as concise as possible, adding that fans should stop sending him flowers with Mercy Eke’s name on it.