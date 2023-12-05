10 Top Nigerian Celebrities Who Splashed Millions On New Car In 2023

Despite the economic challenge in 2023, some Nigerian celebrities didn’t fail to reward themselves with multi-million car gifts and other expensive acquisitions to keep up with celebrity status.

While some gifted themselves a new vehicle as a birthday gift, others got theirs to celebrate a new milestone.

In this article, Naija News highlights ten celebrities who splashed millions of Naira on new vehicles.

1. Kizz Daniels: Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel, on November 30, celebrated his tenth year as an entertainer. The singer bought a Rolls-Royce Cullinan to commemorate the milestone.

2. Mercy Eke: Big Brother Naija ‘PepperDem’ edition winner, Mercy Eke, took to her Instagram page on Friday, December 1, to flaunt her brand-new Range Rover, which she said was a Christmas gift.

3. Tacha: On November 2023, BBNaija Star, Tacha took to Instagram to show off a newly acquired Range Rover.

Tacha caused controversy online after saying she is not one of those women who will buy luxury items and claim their sugar daddies did not sponsor them, which some netizens considered was a shade to her female colleagues.

4. Portable: Nigerian street singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, also bought a new car after narrowly escaping death in his G wagon in July 2023.

5. Nasty Blaq: Nigerian comedian and content creator Abisi Emmanuel, better known as Nasty Blaq, gifted himself a brand-new car on his birthday in September.

6. Doris Simeon: In March 2023, Nollywood actress, Doris Simeon, shared a video of her new whip online, expressing appreciation to God for the new gift.

7. Blaqbonez: Nigerian singer, Emeka Akumefule, better known as Blaqbonez, in October 2023, showed off his newly acquired brand new Mercedes Benz SUV alongside a mansion.

8. Davido: In June, award-winning singer, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, bought a new vehicle worth $600,000.

9. Itele: In September, Yoruba Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Yekini, popularly known as Itele, acquired a brand new car to reward himself for his hard work.

10. Don Jazzy: In an exciting display of Luxury, music executive and producer, Michael Collins, better known as Don Jazzy, in June took to social media to proudly flaunt his two brand-new cars, which he affectionately referred to as his ‘girlfriend’ and ‘sidechic.’