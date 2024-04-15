Sylvester Oromoni’s Father Reacts To Coroner Judgment

Advertisement

Sylvester Oromoni Snr, the father of the late 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lekki, Sylvester, has faulted the judgment of the Coroner Inquest that attributed his son’s death to negligence.

Naija News reported that the Coroner Magistrate, Mikhail Kadiri, on Monday, April 15, attributed the death of the teenager to parental and medical negligence.

The Coroner held that the boy died as a result of failed treatment of his enlarged liver.

Kadiri held that the negligence of the parents and their family doctor, Henry Aghogho (PW 3), in Warri after finding out Sylvester had an enlarged liver and because the treatment did not start immediately led to the death.

Oromoni’s death on November 30, 2021, was linked to bullying and the ingestion of an alleged poisonous substance at school.

Before his death, he reportedly stated that he had been assaulted by five senior Dowen College students, identified as Favour Benjamin (16), Edward Begue (16), Ansel Temile (14), Kenneth Inyang, and 16-year-old Michael Kashamu, the son of the late Senator Buruji Kashamu.

However, the Lagos State Government absolved the five students and five staff members of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, who were implicated in Sylvester Oromoni’s demise on January 5, 2022.

While speaking with TVC after the judgment, the bereaved father rejected the decision, stating that the medical experts did not give a concluding result on the incident.

He said, “Medical experts did not give a concluding result. They said they saw a substance inside the body of the boy, and what was the substance? Was it tested? It wasn’t tested. So this (the judgment) is not the end of the case. As far as I am concerned, it does not represent the true procedure of the evidence taken.”