Coroner Concludes Parents’ Negligence Resulted In Sylvester Oromoni’s Death

The Coroner Inquest sitting at Ogba Magistrate Court, which examined the circumstances surrounding the death of Sylvester Junior Oromoni, a 12-year-old Dowen College student, concluded that negligence from both his parents and doctor contributed to his demise.

The Coroner Magistrate, Mikhail Kadiri, determined that Oromoni’s demise was due to ineffective treatment for his enlarged liver.

Oromoni’s death on November 30, 2021, was linked to bullying and the ingestion of an alleged poisonous substance at school.

Before his death, he reportedly stated that he had been assaulted by five senior Dowen College students, identified as Favour Benjamin (16), Edward Begue (16), Ansel Temile (14), Kenneth Inyang, and 16-year-old Michael Kashamu, the son of the late Senator Buruji Kashamu.

However, the Lagos State Government absolved the five students and five staff members of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, who were implicated in the demise of Sylvester Oromoni, on January 5, 2022.

Kadiri said, “Based on the foregoing it is clear that the deceased health deteriorated in (parents) PW 3’s care.

“PW 3, did not take proper care of the deceased, PW 3, completely abandoned the deceased for a period of more than 32 hours.

“The deceased’s death was an avoidable one but for the negligence of the parents and PW 3, they didn’t take him to the hospital until the day he died on November 30, 2021.

“The deceased went through an avoidable and excruciating pain and made to suffer needlessly.”

Naija News recall that the late Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, was buried on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at the family’s compound at Ogbe-Ijoh, Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.