‘I Cannot Be Tired’ – Late Sylvester Oromoni’s Father Insists On Justice As Son’s Corpse Remains In Morgue After Two Years

It is officially two years since the passing of Sylvester Oromoni, the late student of Dowen College, and his family has continued the quest for justice as his corpse remains in the morgue.

Naija News recalls that Oromoni Junior died on November 30, 2021, after he was alleged to have been bullied and beaten by five of his senior colleagues.

Amidst the controversy that trailed the incident, Dowen College dismissed the claim, stating that the boy sustained injuries while playing football with his friends.

In January 2022, an initial autopsy declared that Oromoni died of acute lung injury due to chemical intoxication, but the result was later discredited.

The Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) in Lagos released a second result ruling that Oromoni died naturally, and the case has been in court since 2022 as the bereaved family is vowing to pursue the matter up to the apex court.

However, Sylvester’s father, in an interview with journalists on Wednesday, November 29, vowed to pursue the case of his late son to a logical conclusion, even if it would take 30 years.

He said, “I am compelled to take this step as a means to seeking justice, two years since my son has been in the morgue.

“As the father of the deceased, I cannot be tired or discouraged from pursuing justice, as I have promised my son to get him justice, even if it will take 30 years to achieve it.

“Thursday, November 30, 2023, makes it two years since the demise of my son and the body is still in the morgue, yet to be buried.