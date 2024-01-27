Sylvester Oromoni Finally Buried Amid Tears

A 12-year-old pupil of Dowen College in Lekki, Lagos State, late Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, was buried on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at the family’s compound at Ogbe-Ijoh, Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.

Oromoni, who was allegedly tortured by some senior students of the college and died on November 30, 2021, was laid to rest after two years of fighting for justice for him.

The death of Sylvester, which generated condemnation and a series of protests by civil society groups and women across the country as well as heated controversies, has yet to yield any positive results since 2021.

At this burial on Saturday, which attracted several dignitaries from far and near, emotions ran high as family members, friends and well wishes were seen in tears, crying and mourning the untimely demise of Sylvester.

In a homily taken from the book of Isaiah 57:1-2, titled ‘Forever With The Lord’ Ven. Revd Goodluck Bayagbon of the God’s Grace Ministry, Warri, charged christians to live a life worthy of emulation and strive to be heavenly candidates.

While describing the deceased as a true believer in Christ, the cleric noted that “Sylvester Oromoni Jnr has gone to rest with the Lord and free from all evil and calamity of the world. We are not here to weep and mourn over Sylvester but to celebrate a great man, a young man that God almighty loves so much. Sylvester left an indelible mark in the hearts of all men that must be emulated.

“The most important thing about life is that everyone on earth must strive to make heaven because that is a great achievement for everyone, where there is no pain, sorrow, sadness, calamity, worries.

“Sylvester should be emulated according to his brief biography read to us all. He was a good young boy, who cared so much about his fellow students, friends, sisters, brothers and all those who crossed his path.

Story continues below advertisement

“He was diligent and was a devout Christian. At his young age he cared for the needs of his fellow students, he was so good both at school and home. Though he left very young but he has achieved the purpose of God who created him. We are here to celebrate him not to mourn. At his age, look at the mammoth crowd that came to bid him farewell to heavens.“