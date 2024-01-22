Sylvester Oromoni’s Family Announces Burial Date Of Son ‘Who Died After Torture At Dowen College’

The burial of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, a former pupil of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos State, has been announced by his family.

Naija News recalls that Sylvester tragically passed away on November 30, 2021, after he was allegedly tortured and injured by some senior students of the college who purportedly intended to initiate him into a cult group.

The incident, at the time, generated mixed reactions on and off the internet, with the school also bearing the brunt of the situation.

Two years after the incident, a statement made available to journalists on Monday morning by the family of the deceased revealed that Sylvester would be finally laid to rest on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

The final rites are scheduled to happen at the Ogbe-Ijaw Warri Kingdom in Delta State.

“Exactly two years ago, precisely on November 30, 2021, the death of our 12-year-old son, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, a pupil of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos State, was announced in controversial circumstances, after he was tortured to death by some senior students who wanted to initiate him into a cult group and till date we as a family is yet to get justice in the matter.

“Sylvester, born on December 4, 2009, met a devastating end on November 30, 2021, succumbing to injuries inflicted in a harrowing assault by fellow students.

“Before his untimely demise, Sylvester was renowned for his exceptional intellect and maturity beyond his years. A young mind brimming with potential, he demonstrated remarkable initiative and an extraordinary sense of humour, endearing him to those fortunate enough to cross paths with him. Sylvester’s insatiable passion for knowledge, particularly in fields of computer science, programming, and electrical science, and his special interest in football set him apart.

“His absence has left an irreplaceable void in our lives as a family and the lives of those who hold him dear, and his legacy will endure through the indelible memories of the profound impact he made on those around him,” the statement cited by SaharaReporters read.

It added: “As we continue to mourn our son, we as a family implore everyone to honour Sylvester’s memory by reflecting on the bright spirit that enriched their lives and celebrate the intellect that radiated from his young mind. As the community mourns the loss of this promising scholar, we will continue to demand justice for our beloved son who was murdered in cold blood by fellow students.”