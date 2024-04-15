Sponsors Of Oyo Gov’s Office Invasion Have Landed Themselves In Serious Trouble – Commissioner

Advertisement

The Oyo State Government has condemned Saturday’s invasion of the State Secretariat in Ibadan, by self-acclaimed Yoruba Nation agitators, stating it was an act of terrorism.

Naija News reported that suspected Yoruba Nation agitators invaded the Oyo State Government Secretariat at the Agodi, Ibadan, the capital, and hoisted the flags.

It took the intervention of policemen from the State Command and army personnel from Division 2 to disperse the agitators and restore normalcy to the area.

The Nigerian Army claimed that the agitators shot at soldiers drafted to ensure law and order.

The state Commissioner for Information, Dotun Oyelade, who spoke with journalists in Ibadan on Monday, said sponsors of the invasion have landed themselves in serious trouble.

He said, “Sponsors of the invasion of the Governor and State House of Assembly’s office have succeeded in landing themselves in serious trouble.

“Attempting to barge into the hallowed chambers of the legislature and take it over with an arsenal of seven pump action submachine guns and over 700 live cartridges, is an act of terrorism.

“‘The conduct of Prof Banji Akintoye, a well-known Yoruba nation agitator represents the quintessential wisdom and civilisation of the Yoruba race.

“Oyo state remains the most peaceful state in Nigeria and Saturday’s incident will not take away that popular belief.”